BJP unlikely to part with six crucial ministries

The Modi government in its third consecutive term is known to take some bold decisions related to the pivotal ministries as per its Sankalp-Patra and for translating the PM Modi’s vision of making India the third largest economy globally. Modi has already spoken about a renewed push to the railway infrastructure and self-reliance in the defence sector.

“In the coming days, as the PM hinted in his pot-poll address, big-ticket decisions will be taken. The role of the Home Ministry will be crucial in facilitating the implementation of some decisions”, said a senior BJP leader. “The ministerial berth demands of the allies will be considered barring these six ministries,” he said.

Sources said though NDA leaders deliberated on the finer aspects of the support deal such as the government formation at a meeting on Wednesday, no firm decision was taken on allocation of plum portfolios.

Major demands are likely to come from key allies such as the TDP and JD (U), which have won 16 and 12 seats respectively. Besides these two parties, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has won 7 seats, LJP (RV) 5 and HAM 1.