BJP unlikely to part with six crucial ministries

Demands NDA partners may put forth
BJP may keep railway, home, finance, defence, law and IT
NDA allies TDP has won 16 seats, JDU 12, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 7, LJP(RV) 5 and HAM 1
They will make their demands at NDA meeting on June 7
JDU may seek 2 MoS posts, besides Cabinet berth(s)
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) eyes 1 Union Cabinet and 2 MoS posts
LJP(RV) is likely to vie for 1 Cabinet post and 2 MoS posts
HAM may seek a ministry or Cabinet rank berth for its founder Jitan Ram Manjhi (won from Gaya)
NEW DELHI: After receiving reaffirmation of the alliance promise from its allies to stay together under the Modi leadership, the BJP has reportedly drawn the line on the top cabinet berths. Sources said the BJP is unlikely to compromise on at least six key ministries with NDA partners. These ministries are: the Railway, Home, Finance, Defence, Law and Information Technology.
Sources said the allies have set their sight on 10-12 ministries. Meanwhile, the BJP further shored up its ally support: Seven independent and 3 from small parties came forward to support the BJP. With 10 more MPs, the NDA has the backing of 303 MPs.
The Modi government in its third consecutive term is known to take some bold decisions related to the pivotal ministries as per its Sankalp-Patra and for translating the PM Modi’s vision of making India the third largest economy globally. Modi has already spoken about a renewed push to the railway infrastructure and self-reliance in the defence sector.
“In the coming days, as the PM hinted in his pot-poll address, big-ticket decisions will be taken. The role of the Home Ministry will be crucial in facilitating the implementation of some decisions”, said a senior BJP leader. “The ministerial berth demands of the allies will be considered barring these six ministries,” he said.
Sources said though NDA leaders deliberated on the finer aspects of the support deal such as the government formation at a meeting on Wednesday, no firm decision was taken on allocation of plum portfolios.
Major demands are likely to come from key allies such as the TDP and JD (U), which have won 16 and 12 seats respectively. Besides these two parties, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has won 7 seats, LJP (RV) 5 and HAM 1.
Their demands for ministerial berths are expected to figure at the NDA parliamentary party meeting on June 7.
NDA sources said the JD(U) is considering two MoS posts while Shiv Sena (Shinde) has reportedly put in its demand for a cabinet berth and two Minister of State (MoS)posts.
The LJP (RV) has not yet spelled out its demands officially. However, party sources hinted that it was looking at one cabinet for Chirag Paswan and two MoS posts for its other MPs, including the country’s youngest MP, Shambhavi Chaudhary who won from Bihar’s Samastipur.
The HAM, led by former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has been elected from Gaya, is learnt to have asked for one cabinet-rank post. The party, sources said, wants a berth for its founder leader Manjhi.
Meanwhile, RLD chief Jayant Singh posted on X a group picture of leaders of the NDA constituents with the caption, ‘United for the nation! #NDA’.
“India’s vibrant democracy ensures our position as a bright spot in the region. NDA in its 3rd term will further cement our leadership in the global economy,”’ he said in a post.