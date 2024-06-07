NDA MPs elect Modi as their leader, to be sworn in as PM on Sunday

Senior members of the NDA, including Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, and Eknath Shinde, will also join Modi for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her with the list of parliamentarians supporting him as the leader of the alliance.

Ahead of the meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that the NDA coalition will comfortably complete its five-year term at the Centre. "The government (NDA) will complete its 5-year term. We have around 300 seats so 100 percent we will complete our 5-year term. Everything is going to be fine," Pawar said.

The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda, have also been holding deliberations with allies to work out an amicable formula for their share of representation in the new government, which will critically depend on them for survival.

The BJP leadership has moved swiftly since the June 4 results for government formation to end any sense of uncertainty after the verdict, which was a setback to the ruling party as it lost majority for the first time since 2014 and needs allies' support to maintain its hold on power.