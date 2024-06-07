Many ministers of Modi 2.0 likely to be dropped this time

New faces, realities

19 ministers in Modi’s second term lost with big margins. Prominent are Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, RK Singh and Arjun Munda

BJP may introduce new faces replacing those who faced poll setbacks or won by narrow margins

New cabinet would reflect regional representation, caste dynamics, and administrative competence

NEW DELHI: In a tactical move aimed at strengthening the next Union Cabinet with more performing ministers, the BJP is reportedly considering dropping several ministers of Modi government’s second term.

The jettisoned ones may include those ministers who are defeated in the recent Lok Sabha elections. They will either get organisational responsibilities or may enter the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

About 19 ministers of Modi’s second term have lost the elections with big margin of votes. Prominent among them are Smriti Irani, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, RK Singh and Arjun Munda, all cabinet ministers.

Sources say the BJP leadership is poised to introduce new faces in place of those who faced electoral setbacks or won with narrow margins.

Four ministers are reportedly facing such an action. They could be Smriti Irani, Arjun Munda and RK Singh. They may be accommodated in the Rajya Sabha as they were vocal on the government policies and handled their ministries well.

“By bringing in new faces, the party aims to inject dynamism into key ministerial portfolios, ensuring effective governance and delivery of promises made to the electorate”, said a close aide of one of the defeated ministers. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, pitted against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor lost the election from Thiruvanathapuram by a margin of 16,077 votes while Smriti Irani lost the election with a margin of over 1.67 lakh votes and Arjun Munda lost with a margin of over 1.49 lakh votes.