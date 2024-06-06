TDP's demand for NDA convener post stirs tension within BJP

NEW DELHI: Amid speculations of possible demands for many ministries, a new demand from NDA ally TDP for the post of NDA convener, which has been floating around the political corridors of the national capital since late Wednesday evening, is not going down well with the Saffron Party.

"The media's coverage of the TDP's request for NDA convener post may be seen as unjustified, as it's based on sources rather than verified facts. Either TDP has to remain with the demand for the LS Speaker or the post of NDA convener. Our party leadership is weighing every possible demand of allies before the meeting of the NDA Parliamentary Party tomorrow," said a senior BJP leader when asked by TNIE.

In fact, emerging news regarding TDP and JDU demands in the coalition government's cabinet—much ahead of the formation of the government for the third term—is causing ripples across the choppy waters of the BJP. Senior leaders assigned with the task of speaking to allies before the government formation are also reportedly working on other options.

At a meeting held at BJP president J P Nadda's residence, issues such as the allies share of ministerial berths and picking the probables from within their party for the coalition government were discussed.