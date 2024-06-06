Maharashtra politics' famous five and what Verdict 2024 means for them

The Lok Sabha results from Maharashtra that saw the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) win an impressive 30 seats and gain support from an Independent MP will have significant implications for all major parties and leaders in the state.

These results serve as a lesson both for the MVA alliance and their rivals, the Mahayuti.

The outcome has strengthened the position of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde while weakening his two deputies, who underperformed.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party with 13 seats, making a strong comeback in Vidarbha, while 84-year-old Sharad Pawar maintained his strong grip on western Maharashtra.

Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the King of Mumbai but lost battles against main rival Shinde in Thane, Kalyan and several other areas.

A deeper dive to look at Maharashtra politics' famous five and the implications Verdict 2024 holds for them:

CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led his Shiv Sena faction to wins in seven out of the 15 Lok Sabha seats they contested.

The results have solidified Shinde's position in the government, making it unlikely that he will be replaced, and can make him a prominent player in the new NDA coalition too.

With the BJP only securing 240 Lok Sabha seats, Shinde's seven seats are crucial and ensure that there will be no pushback against him from the BJP.

Shinde has established himself as a better election manager than his two deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, who failed to deliver for their parties.

Shinde's Shiv Sena secured a 12.95% vote share.

Significantly, his candidates won all seven seats in which they were in a direct fight against Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates.

Shinde ensured the victory of his son, Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde, in the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 209144 votes against Thackeray’s candidate.

He also secured victory for Naresh Mhaske in Thane. Although he is no orator, Shinde has proven to be a good organiser and election manager, ensuring the victory of his candidates in challenging fights.

He is expected to bargain hard during seat-sharing talks ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.