Defeat of Ajit Pawar's faction prompts 10-15 camp MLAs to reach out to uncle Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Following the significant victory of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and the decisive defeat of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, it is reported that 10 to 15 MLAs from the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are in communication with Sharad Pawar and are expected to switch sides.
During the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar contested four seats, securing victory in only one, whereas Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) contested ten seats, clinching victory in eight. This underscores the stronger support enjoyed by senior Pawar over his nephew Ajit Pawar.
Sources said these 10 to 15 MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction helped the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidates in this Lok Sabha elections by giving them high margins in their respective state assembly segments.
These MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction have proved their loyalty to Sharad Pawar; therefore, the senior Pawar is ready to accept them in his fold. These MLAs also called Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar to show their willingness to join the NCP (SP).
The defeat suffered by Ajit Pawar's candidates, including his spouse Sunetra Pawar, in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has compelled these MLAs to reconsider their allegiances. They recognise that the people's mandate favoured the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who won 30 Lok Sabha seats, with an additional one seat being won by an independent candidate allied with Congress, Vishal Patil. In contrast, the BJP-led Mahayuti managed to secure only 17 seats.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source further revealed that the MVA has garnered support in 150 out of the total 288 state assembly segments in Maharashtra.
Anticipating the possibility of his MLAs switching sides, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar convened a meeting of his party leaders in Mumbai. During the meeting, he emphasized the importance of not getting discouraged by the outcome of the Lok Sabha elections.
A political observer remarked on Ajit Pawar's failure to secure victory for his spouse, Sunetra Pawar, in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat against Supriya Sule.
"Ms Sule's significant win by over 1.50 lakh votes underscores Ajit Pawar's lack of influence in his own constituency," noted the observer.
"Sule securing a margin of 48,000 votes in the Baramati state assembly segment, reflects poorly on Ajit Pawar's grip over his stronghold. If Sharad Pawar decides to field one of his family members against Ajit Pawar in the state assembly elections, it could open up various possibilities," the observer continued.
"Uncertainty surrounding Ajit Pawar's victory in the state assembly could potentially affect the morale of other NCP MLAs," he concluded.