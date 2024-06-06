Defeat of Ajit Pawar's faction prompts 10-15 camp MLAs to reach out to uncle Sharad Pawar

MUMBAI: Following the significant victory of former Union Minister Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) and the decisive defeat of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Lok Sabha elections, it is reported that 10 to 15 MLAs from the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are in communication with Sharad Pawar and are expected to switch sides.

During the recent Lok Sabha elections, the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar contested four seats, securing victory in only one, whereas Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) contested ten seats, clinching victory in eight. This underscores the stronger support enjoyed by senior Pawar over his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Sources said these 10 to 15 MLAs of the Ajit Pawar faction helped the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidates in this Lok Sabha elections by giving them high margins in their respective state assembly segments.

These MLAs of Ajit Pawar faction have proved their loyalty to Sharad Pawar; therefore, the senior Pawar is ready to accept them in his fold. These MLAs also called Supriya Sule and Sharad Pawar to show their willingness to join the NCP (SP).