Even Lord Brahma won't be able to predict Lok Sabha outcome this time around, says Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: BJP ally and NCP's Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that even Lord Brahma won't be able to predict the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
He pointed out the surprising trend of minority voters aligning with Uddhav Thackeray, breaking traditional expectations, to emphasise his point.
The younger Pawar said that during his Maha Vikas Aghadi days such were the dictates of electoral strategy that even allies were required to criticise the Shiv Sena to curry favour with minority voters.
"When we asked why, we were told that if we slam the Shiv Sena then minority voters will be happy to help us. But in this Lok Sabha election, surprisingly the minority voters are seen to be with Uddhav Thackeray. Therefore, what calculation will work in elections no one can say, not even Brahma Dev as well," Ajit Pawar said.
He said in the earlier Lok Sabha elections (referring to 2014 and 2019 possibly), national issues dominated, but this time, caste was the major factor.
He highlighted the prominence of caste dynamics in constituencies like Beed, Jalna, and Parbhani and how it continues to thrive despite aspirations for secular and progressive governance.
The deputy chief minister went on assert that the electorate had a short memory stating that recent events were key in shaping voter opinions.
"Voters discuss issues that are two to three months old only and that plays a major role in deciding whom they vote for. Therefore, as party leaders and workers, we also need to consider this," the NCP leader said.
Additionally, Ajit Pawar asserted his party's commitment to resisting extremist agendas while rejecting the inclusion of Manusmriti in school curricula and reaffirming his allegiance to the principles of Shah-Phule-Ambedkar.
"I have spoken with the state education minister Deepak Kesarkar who was earlier with the NCP only and asked him to drop such a troubling subject," he said.
NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal had earlier criticised the BJP's "Abki bar 400 par" slogan, warning that such slogans could alienate backward community voters by suggesting a threat to constitutional provisions like reservations.