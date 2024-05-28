Even Lord Brahma won't be able to predict Lok Sabha outcome this time around, says Ajit Pawar

MUMBAI: BJP ally and NCP's Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday that even Lord Brahma won't be able to predict the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He pointed out the surprising trend of minority voters aligning with Uddhav Thackeray, breaking traditional expectations, to emphasise his point.

The younger Pawar said that during his Maha Vikas Aghadi days such were the dictates of electoral strategy that even allies were required to criticise the Shiv Sena to curry favour with minority voters.

"When we asked why, we were told that if we slam the Shiv Sena then minority voters will be happy to help us. But in this Lok Sabha election, surprisingly the minority voters are seen to be with Uddhav Thackeray. Therefore, what calculation will work in elections no one can say, not even Brahma Dev as well," Ajit Pawar said.