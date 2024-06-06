Buzzing now: Sanjay Raut questions Modi's return as PM; four Shinde MPs ready to flip?

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that the RSS was not keen on Narendra Modi becoming the PM for a third time after the BJP failed to gain a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and was still exploring other options.

Raut said the 2024 mandate was against Modi and he should have humbly accepted it and stepped down. If despite this, Modi plans to go ahead and forms the government, it will not sustain for long.

"This time, the RSS is against making Modi as PM. It was exploring other options for PM," Raut alleged.

"Despite this negative mandate, if Modi tries to form the government that will not sustain for long and therefore he should step down. NDA alliance partners Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu have had bitter experiences of the Modi-Shah brand of vindictive politics. So, anything can happen in the coming days,” he went on to claim.