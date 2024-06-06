PM Modi's swearing-in moved to June 9 amid ongoing talks with allies

The swearing-in ceremony for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term has reportedly been rescheduled from June 8 to June 9 at 6 pm due to 'unavoidable circumstances', said sources.

The delay in the swearing-in has been attributed to the ongoing talks with the BJP's major allies.

Though the NDA got over 290 seats, the BJP failed to touch the majority mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha, and two of its allies, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar, have emerged as kingmakers as the BJP seeks to cobble up a coalition government.

The JD(U) bagged 12 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while the TDP managed to secure 17 seats.

There is hard bargaining going on behind the scenes for key ministries. The BJP is unlikely to compromise on at least six key ministries: Home, Finance, Defence, Railways, Law and Information Technology.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan with hundreds of guests including foreign dignitaries in attendance.