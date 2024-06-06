Boost for NDA 3.0 as JD(U) backs 'One nation, One poll' implementation

NEW DELHI: As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is set to form the new government, one of its principal allies, Janata Dal United JD (U) pitched for the implementation of ‘One nation, One poll’, one of the key promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto.

Several opposition parties including Congress, TMC, and CPM have vehemently opposed the move, calling the move to be against federalism.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, JD (U)’s national spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP, K C Tyagi said that the party supports the implementation of ‘One nation, One poll’ which proposes to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country.

“We have always supported the idea of ‘One nation, One poll’,” he said.

The JD(U)’s support is significant for the coalition government as the legislation on ‘One Nation One Poll’ will need constitutional amendments in Parliament.

However, the amendments don’t require a nod from state governments. Though the NDA crossed 290 seat mark, the BJP failed to touch the majority mark of 272 seats in the Lok Sabha, and its two allies, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP in Andhra Pradesh and Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar have emerged as the kingmakers to support the BJP to cobble up the coalition government.

The JD(U) bagged 12 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections while the TDP managed to secure 17 seats in Andhra Pradesh.