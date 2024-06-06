Buzzing now: Shivraj Singh Chouhan's entry into Delhi and Himanta rival's big win

Two days after the clean sweep by BJP on all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh, the state capital's power corridors are busy in guessing the future of three key and veteran politicians -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

The biggest buzz is about what key responsibility the six-time LS polls winner from Vidisha seat Chouhan will get in the coming days, as the 65-year-old ex-CM heads to Delhi.

Power corridors are placing their bets on Mama (as Chouhan is popularly known) either getting any of the two key ministerial portfolios -- agriculture or women and child development -- in the Modi 3.0 regime or being the frontrunner for the coveted post of national BJP president.

JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too had hinted that his party was interested in the Agriculture portfolio in the new NDA Government.

Smriti Irani, who was upset by KL Sharma in Amethi, served as the Women and Child minister in the outgoing cabinet.