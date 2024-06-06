Three-time MP and Balayogi's son among TDP favourites for Speaker's post

At a time when Nara Chandrababu Naidu's TDP is reportedly insisting on the Lok Sabha Speaker's post, the buzz is about who is the party's chosen one for the post.

Three-time MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, who was first elected to the august house in 2014 as a 27-year-old, is said to be among the frontrunners.

Son of ex-Union Minister, Kinjarapu Yerran Naidu, Ram Mohan Naidu was educated at the Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before he did his MBA from the Purdue University in the US and and MBA from the Long Island University. A man with friends from across the political spectrum, he is also fluent in both English and Hindi.

Another leading contender is former Lok Sabha Speaker Ganti Mohana Chandra Balayogi's son and first-time MP GM Harish Madhur.