RBI hikes threshold for bulk deposit to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore for better asset liability management

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank on India on Friday hiked the threshold for bulk fixed deposits to Rs 3 crore from existing Rs 2 crore with a view to improve asset liability management of banks.

Bulk fixed deposits earn slightly higher interest rate than retail term deposits as banks offer different rates as part of their liquidity management exercise.

Now single rupee term deposits of up to Rs 2 crore with Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks) and Small Finance Banks will be part of retail fixed deposits.

On a review of the bulk deposit limit, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits as 'Single Rupee term deposit of Rs 3 crore and above' for SCBs (excluding RRBs) and SFBs, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly policy.

Further, it is also proposed to define the bulk deposit limit for Local Area Banks as 'Single Rupee term deposits of Rs 1 crore and above', as applicable in case of RRBs.

"It is a routine review. Few years ago it was only one crore and later it was enhanced to two and now it is Rs 3 crore just keeping in tune with the times. It is likely to have better asset liability management for the banks to help them in terms of classification of bulk and retail," RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said during an interaction with the media.

On concerns that it may increase the cost of deposit, the deputy governor said, it is something which is totally entity dependent.