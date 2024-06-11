L&T CMD got Rs 51 crore salary in FY24, up 43%

NEW DELHI: Chairman and managing director (CMD) SN Subrahmanyan of L&T took home a total salary of Rs 51 crore in 2023-24, 43.11% higher than the previous year. Subrahmanyan was appointed as CMD of the company with effect from 1 October 2023.

The CMD’s remuneration includes Rs 3.6 crore as base salary, Rs 1.67 crore as prerequisites and Rs 35.28 crore as commission. He also received Rs 10.5 crore as retirement benefits.

The CMD’s salary is 534.57 times the median salary of employees of L&T.

The company’s chief financial officer R Shankar Raman received Rs 31.66 crore in total salary that includes Rs 21.83 crore in commission and Rs 6.5 crore in retirement benefits. Shankar Raman got a raise of 42.84% during the year.