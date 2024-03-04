Study and consider multi-cap funds

There was no minimum or maximum restriction on how much they were investing in large, mid, or small-cap companies. While multi-cap funds can potentially outperform large-cap and mid-cap funds when the markets are on the ascent, they remain subject to market volatility because, at any given point, they must have 50% exposure to mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

Multi-cap funds do however offer relative flexibility to the fund manager to switch between stocks and accord additional or lesser weightage to stocks of a particular market capitalisation, depending on the fund manager’s reading of the market trend, in order to achieve higher returns. Like every Equity category fund, multi-cap funds have a long-term investment horizon and tend to accentuate risk if invested for short-time frames, given that market volatility has greater impact in the near-term.

Taxation of multi-cap funds is no different from any other equity MF. If one sells their investments within 1 year, the gains are classified as Short Term Capital Gain (STCG) and 15% tax is payable. Whereas, for any multi cap investment held for more than one year, the gains are classified as Long Term Capital Gain (LTCG). Such gains of up to R1 lakh in a financial year are tax free. Beyond R1 lakh, LTCG is taxed at the rate of 10%.

The primary feature and advantage of investing in multi cap funds is diversification. Multi-cap funds and Flexi cap funds are two variants of an equity fund that invest across market capitalisations. Of the two, multi-cap is perceived (not necessarily rightly) to be relatively safer as the market cap segregation is already provided by SEBI, while in a flexi-cap fund, the fund manager has the freedom to invest in any proportion across different market capitalisations.

More importantly, while investing in MFs, investors must not only focus on increasing returns but also on reducing risks.

Ashok Kumar

Head of LKW-India.

He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

(Views expressed here are personal)