Boeing says employees must take 'immediate' action on safety measures

NEW YORK: US aeronautics giant Boeing, facing increased scrutiny after a series of safety incidents and manufacturing issues, is directing employees to take "immediate actions" to improve operations, according to a message the company sent to its workforce Tuesday.

The guidance, from Boeing's head of commercial aviation Stan Deal, comes after an audit by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) -- undertaken after a close call on an Alaska Airlines flight in January -- found instances of non-compliance at the manufacturer.

"We have used your feedback, and those from our regulator and customers, to take immediate actions to strengthen our safety and quality," Deal said.

"These actions are central to a comprehensive plan we will soon deliver to the FAA," he added, referring to the US regulator's order earlier this month that Boeing come up with a framework to address quality control within 90 days.