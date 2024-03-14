'One Nation, One Election' can spell magic for economy, claims Kovind-led panel

The 'One Nation, One Election' proposal could add economic output worth Rs 4.5 lakh crore, or increase real GDP growth by 1.5%, estimates submitted by the former president Ram Nath Kovind-led panel have claimed.

The report also noted that simultaneous elections will not only lead to higher average real GDP growth, but also result in lower inflation, higher investments and relatively higher public spending, particularly, capital expenditure than revenue expenditure.

This is the elusive magic potion that all economies aspire for, but barely manage to crack. For India to transition into an advanced economy by 2047, getting a high growth-low inflation, high investments-quality public spending mix is crucial and the panel's report suggested that simultaneous elections holds the key.

In contrast, asynchronized election cycles, the paper concluded, will result in lower economic growth, likely through greater disruption of economic activity, but possibly also through higher uncertainty, with implications for investment, health, education, and security.

The findings are based on the paper titled, "Macroeconomic impact of harmonizing electoral cycles. Evidence from India," by NK Singh and Prachi Mishra.

The authors analysed both national and state-level elections (simultaneous and non-simultaneous) and found that on a national level, simultaneous elections could increase real GDP growth by an 1.5%, which is equal to Rs 4.5 lakh crore based on FY24 growth projections. "This (Rs 4.5 lakh crore) is half the public spending on health, and one-third that on education," the authors noted.

Similarly, state-level analysis suggests that on average, economic growth is relatively higher by 2.4% post-simultaneous elections compared to non-simultaneous elections. While the authors didn't present an estimate, they noted that publicly available projections estimate the cost of conducting national and state elections at about Rs 3-7 lakh crore. On average, India experienced six elections per year over 1952-2023, and there hasn't been a single year since 1986 when a state assembly election did not occur, which perhaps indicates the amount of money being spent every year.