Mkt ends FY24 on high note, indices surge most in 3 yrs

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market closed the last trading session of the financial year 2023-2024 (FY24) on a high note as benchmark indices – BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 – advanced nearly 1% each. In one of the best fiscals for the domestic market, the Nifty50 and BSE Sensex gained about 29% and 25%, respectively, in FY24.

Sensex climbed to a high of 74,190.31 during Thursday’s trade but gave up some of its gains later. At close, the 30-share index was up 655.04 points, or 0.90%, at 73,651.35. The Nifty50 hit a high of 22,516.00, just 10 points away from an all-time high of 22,526. At close, the 50-share index was at 22,326.90, up 203.25 points, or 0.92%.

The two indices recorded their biggest rise in the soon-to-be-concluded FY24 since FY21 when record buying from Covid-19 lows led to a surge of up to 70% for the benchmarks. Excluding the FY21 gain, this fiscal’s gain is also the biggest for Sensex and Nifty50 since FY10 when global stocks rebounded from the global financial crisis.

Despite a sharp correction in March, small- and mid-caps outperformed the benchmarks, adding 70% and 60%, respectively, in FY24.

As per market experts, the burgeoning domestic economy, expectations of rate cuts by central banks and high inflow of foreign funds continue to shadow ‘premium valuation’ concerns of local equities. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) bought shares worth over `2 lakh crore in FY2024, as of March 27.