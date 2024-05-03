Godrej Properties' Q4 net profit up 14%, sets Rs 27,000 crore sales target this fiscal

MUMBAI: Godrej Properties, the largest publicly traded developer by sales, on Friday reported a strong set of numbers in the March quarter with the highest-ever quarterly net profit at Rs 471 crore and also the highest-ever annual profit at Rs 725 crore. The management also said they expect to clock over Rs 27,000 crore in booking value in the current fiscal, up from Rs 22,527 crore for FY24 in the year gone-by.

But on an annualized basis, quarterly net profit growth was only 14 percent over Rs 412 crore in the year-ago period, while annual profit increase was 27 percent from Rs 571 crore.

The Godrej group entity, now under the Adi Godrej group with the formal bifurcation of the family entities earlier this week, also said the quarter saw the best ever quarterly and annual sales with booking value of Rs 9,519 crore, which was up 135 percent on-year and at Rs 22,527 crore for FY24, which was more than 84 percent over the previous fiscal year.

In terms of collections too, the periods under review set a record with quarterly and annual collections at Rs 4,693 crore and Rs 11,436 crore respectively. The year also saw the company making the highest-ever annual project deliveries aggregating to 12.5 million sqft. It has added 10 projects with an estimated booking value of Rs 21,225 crore during the year.