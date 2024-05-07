Sovereign wealth funds' India play soared 60% to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in previous financial year

MUMBAI: In a definite indication that global investors are betting big on India, assets under custody of sovereign wealth funds in domestic companies jumped by a full 60 percent to touch Rs 4.7 lakh crore in the 12 months period ending April 2024 as against Rs 3 lakh crore in the previous year, according to the latest NSDL data.

The world's largest sovereign funds such as the Government Pension Fund Global of Norway, which with $1.4 trillion in assets under custody is the world's largest, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, the Sama Foreign Holdings of Saudi Arabia, the Canadian Pension Funds, the GIC and Temasek of Singapore, and the Kuwait Investment Authority among others are some of the leading sovereign wealth funds which have been pumping tens of billions into domestic companies/entities/infra assets.

They're increasing their India bet as the country remains the fastest growing large market.

These funds have been homing in on the country on the back of the tax exemptions they have begun to get in recent years along with relaxation in the KYC norms which has substantially reduced the compliance cost ad time for them.

