I-T department says double TDS rate to apply if PAN not linked with Aadhaar by May 31

MUMBAI: The income tax department has asked taxpayers to link their PAN with the Aadhaar by May 31 or else be prepared to pay double the rate of applicable tax.

According to income tax rules, if the a taxpayer's permanent account number (PAN) is not linked with the biometric Aadhaar, TDS (tax deducted at source) will be deducted at the double the applicable rate.

Last month, the department had issued a circular stating that no action will be taken for short deduction of TDS in case the assessee linked his/her PAN with the Aadhaar by May 31.

"Please link your PAN with Aadhaar before May 31 to avoid tax deduction at a higher rate," the department posted on the social media platform X.

In a separate post, the department has also asked reporting entities, including banks, forex dealers, to file SFT (Statement of Financial Transaction) by May 31 to avoid penalties.