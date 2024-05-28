Welfare schemes, policies in India not oriented towards poor: Chidambaram

KOZHIKODE (Kerala): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said the various welfare schemes and policies in the country are "not pivoted to the poor".

Chidambaram said an egalitarian society can be created only if the schemes and policies are oriented towards the poor.

The former union minister was speaking on the topic 'Inclusive Growth: Myth and Reality' at the M P Veerendra Kumar Commemorative event organised by the RJD here.

He said, "Unless we understand the economic and social hierarchies that mirror each other, and reorient our policies towards the bottom, especially the SCs, STs and other depressed sections, it will not be possible to call us an egalitarian society".

He pointed out that the present society is not equal or reasonably equal, fair or just.

"Not that it can never be. You can build an egalitarian society. Purely capitalist and rich countries have built egalitarian societies," he said.

Chidambaram said that egalitarian societies can be built by making healthcare and education universal and free.

"Unfortunately, our concept of an egalitarian society does not include universal and free healthcare and education. In most western countries, especially European nations, education is free from kindergarten to post-graduation. Healthcare is free from a minor illness to major surgeries," he said.

"So we can build an egalitarian society by making our policies oriented towards the poor."