Apple achieves an all-time revenue record in India: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: Apple has reported an all-time revenue record in India for the fourth quarter ending September 2024, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook announced on Friday. During the company’s Q4 earnings call, Cook expressed his excitement about the growing enthusiasm for Apple in the Indian market.

“And we continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we're seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record. This has been an extraordinary year of innovation at Apple. We brought the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro to customers in February, which brings users tomorrow's technology today,” said Tim Cook.

Apple’s fourth-quarter results revealed a revenue of 94.9 billion dollars, marking a September quarter record and reflecting a 6 per cent increase compared to the previous year. iPhone sales contributed significantly, achieving a September quarter revenue record of 46.2 billion dollars, a 6 per cent rise year-on-year, with growth noted in every geographic segment.

Additionally, the services sector reached an all-time revenue record, up 12 per cent year-on-year. Mac revenue stood at 7.7 billion dollars, increasing 2 per cent from the previous year. However, revenue from Wearables, Home, and Accessories fell by 3 per cent to 9 billion dollars.

Highlighting the company's expansion in India, Cook announced plans to open four new stores across the country. This follows the successful launch of Apple’s first two retail outlets in Mumbai and Delhi in 2023. The new stores will be established in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR region.