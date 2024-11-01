Bibek Debroy: The architect of India’s economic literacy

An intellect who combined economic and academic knowledge for the overall progress of India, Bibek Debroy's contributions to the country and its people extend far beyond just one or two areas. His demise has left a void in several spheres. Debroy was not only one of India’s top economists but also well-versed in diverse fields such as history, culture, politics, spirituality, and more.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi aptly referred to Debroy as a ‘towering scholar’ in his condolence message, highlighting the meaningful contributions he made to the country’s intellectual landscape in several ways.

While public policy was one of his strong suits, Debroy also worked passionately on India’s ancient texts, spirituality, and culture. His most resonant contribution was in academia, where he made this knowledge accessible to the younger generation, who are the real strength of India in many respects.

As the chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India, he had played a vital role in shaping economic policy and reforms. Debroy will be particularly remembered for his work on economic liberalisation and structural reforms in India.

He was a member of the Prime Minister's Task Force on the National Transport Development Policy and had contributed to various reports aimed at improving India's infrastructure and logistics. His research often emphasises the importance of efficiency in sectors such as transportation, trade, and agriculture.

In addition to his policy work, Debroy had made significant academic contributions. He authored over 20 books, including works on economic theory, Indian economy, and public policy. His book "The Indian Economy: A Macro-Economic Perspective" is well-regarded in academic circles.

Debroy is also known for his efforts in promoting economic literacy and had been an advocate for using data and research to inform policy decisions. His involvement with institutions like the Indian Statistical Institute and the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy has helped strengthen the analytical framework for economic policies in India.

Another prominent contribution of Debroy was in the realm of public awareness as a prolific writer and columnist. Rather than confining his insights to the power circles of policymaking, he served the public by disseminating knowledge through thought-provoking media columns.

Overall, Bibek Debroy will be remembered for his influential role in India's economic transformation, his extensive scholarly work, and his commitment to evidence-based policymaking.

