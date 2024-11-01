Bibek Debroy, noted economist and The New Indian Express columnist, dies at 69

Noted economist and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy passed away in New Delhi at the age of 69 this morning.
He was admitted to AIIMS, which issued a statement confirming that Debroy had passed away today at 7 AM due to "intestinal obstruction."
Debroy was also a columnist with The New Indian Express and Chairman of the committee that finalised the winner of the inaugural Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Sammelan award conferred by our publication.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a "towering scholar."
"Dr. Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he said in a post on X.
He also shared a picture of himself with Debroy.
President Droupadi Murmu said the country has lost an eminent public intellectual, and offered condolences to his family members.
"In the demise of Dr. Bibek Debroy the country has lost an eminent public intellectual who enriched diverse fields, from policy making to translating our great scriptures. His understanding of India's social, cultural and economic landscape was exceptional. For his extraordinary contributions, he was honoured with Padma Shri. I convey my condolences to his family, friends and admirers," Murmu said in a post on X.
Debroy was educated in Ramakrishna Mission School, Narendrapur; Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge.
He had worked in Presidency College, Kolkata; Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics, Pune; Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi; and also as the Director of a Ministry of Finance/UNDP project on legal reforms.
He was also a Member of NITI Aayog up to June 5, 2019.
The 69-year-old famously also translated classic Sanskrit texts, including the Mahabharata and Bhagwad Gita. He has authored and edited several books, papers, and popular articles and has also been a consulting and contributing editor with several newspapers.
