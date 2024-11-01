Bibek Debroy, noted economist and The New Indian Express columnist, dies at 69

Noted economist and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Bibek Debroy passed away in New Delhi at the age of 69 this morning.

He was admitted to AIIMS, which issued a statement confirming that Debroy had passed away today at 7 AM due to "intestinal obstruction."

Debroy was also a columnist with The New Indian Express and Chairman of the committee that finalised the winner of the inaugural Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Sammelan award conferred by our publication.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Debroy's passing and called him a "towering scholar."

"Dr. Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India's intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth," he said in a post on X.

He also shared a picture of himself with Debroy.