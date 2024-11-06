Q2 GDP growth may slow down to 6.5%, say SBI economists

MUMBAI: Economists at the nation’s largest lender SBI have said the second quarter GDP growth may slow down to 6.5 percent. In the first quarter, it was at a 15-month low of 6.7 percent, down from 8.2 percent in the same period the previous fiscal.

They also said economic growth for the full fiscal will be "closer to" 7 percent, adding, “There is some incipient pressure evident on the domestic economy. Based on our analysis of 50 leading indicators, both consumption as also demand centric, a dip looks plausible across select cohorts of agri, industry and services in Q2."

However, they said aggregate demand continues to grow albeit with a slower momentum than in the preceding quarters and painting a somewhat mixed picture.

Stating that they track 50 indicators to gauge economic activity, they said the proportion of indicators showing acceleration has declined to 69 percent in Q2 as against 80 percent in Q2FY24 and 78 percent in Q1FY25.