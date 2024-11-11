“As the plane ascends, so do our dreams”: Vistara bids farewell ahead of Air India merger

Vistara has bid farewell to its customers as it prepares to close operations ahead of its merger with Air India. In an emotional post on platform X, the airline shared a parting message: “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning.”
They added the tag “to limitless possibilities” to symbolise their new future as part of Air India.
The joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines is fully merging into Tata-owned Air India, marking the end of Vistara’s standalone brand.
The had airline previously announced that, starting in September 2024, customers would gradually lose the option to book Vistara flights for travel dates from 12 November 2024 onward.
Passengers have flooded social media, sharing their memories and expressing a mix of nostalgia and loss. Some recounted memorable experiences on their last flights with Vistara, while others posted in-flight photos, describing the airline as one of the most luxurious options in Indian aviation.
One passenger mentioned that on a final Vistara flight, the crew played the Bollywood song “Kal Ho Na Ho” after landing as a tribute. Another wrote, “You redefined aviation in India. You will be missed. How badly I will miss my Kolkata-Delhi hops with you. UK737 and UK738 will forever live in my heart! Thank you, thank you for the memories. My eyes are moist.”
To ensure a smooth transition for customers, the airlines have made comprehensive arrangements on the ground. After the merger, Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and identified by a special four-digit Air India code starting with the digit "2." For example, flight UK 955 will become AI 2955, making it easier for customers to identify Vistara flights on the Air India website after November 12.
Vistara's routes and schedules will remain the same, and the in-flight experience, including products and services, will continue to be offered by the same crew.
Air India has allocated additional resources across various touchpoints in India and is collaborating with partner airports to facilitate the transition. Measures include help desk kiosks at curbside areas before terminal entry in hub and metro city airports.
Additional support includes customer service staff in "How may I assist you?" Air India x Vistara-branded T-shirts, who will guide customers with old Vistara tickets to help desks or Air India support staff.
Vistara's airport ticketing offices and check-in terminals will progressively transition to Air India. Advisory notices will be displayed on self-service kiosks, guiding passengers to select Air India for check-in for Vistara flights under the AI2 code starting November 12.
At international airports, customer support staff in branded T-shirts will be available, and signage will be posted near check-in desks to assist customers.
Additionally, customers contacting the Vistara call center will be automatically redirected to Air India representatives to ensure a seamless experience during the transition.
Over the past few months, 270,000 customers who had booked Vistara flights have been migrated to Air India and informed of the change. Furthermore, over 4.5 million Vistara loyalty program members are being integrated into Air India's loyalty program.
The unified Air India offers customers greater connectivity, with access to over 90 domestic and international destinations and 800 more through codeshare and interline partners.
Air India's narrow-body fleet is also undergoing upgrades, with new aircraft being delivered, legacy aircraft refitted with new interiors, and Vistara's catering now extended to Air India.
