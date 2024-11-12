Vistara ends nine-year journey; operates last flight before merger with Air India

NEW DELHI: Vistara, the Tata Group and Singapore International Airline (SIA) joint venture carrier, flew for the last time on Monday, thus marking an end to its glorious nine-year journey. Vistara is now getting merged with Air India, which has ambitions to establish itself as India’s premier full-service airline.

Vistara’s last domestic voyage was a Mumbai-Delhi flight. UK986, an Airbus A321, flew from Mumbai airport at 10.50 pm on November 11, 2024. The airline’s last foreign journey was New Delhi-Singapore flight. UK 115, an Airbus A321 Neo, departed from Delhi at 11.45 pm on Monday.

“Thank you to our 75 million passengers for your support, patronage and touching testimonials. Humbled and honoured to have been part of this team. Onwards and upwards towards our new chapter. The new feeling has a new home,” said Vinod Kannan, CEO at Vistara - TATA SIA Airlines in a LinkedIn post.

Many passengers and former employees associated with Vistara shared their delightful experiences with the airline. “As the sun sets on one of the most loved brands in the country, I wear this Uniform one last time, with a mix of pride and emotions in my heart. In the words of our CEO, “We made a DAMN GOOD AIRLINE”!!!