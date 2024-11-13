NTPC Green fixes Rs 102-108 price band for its Rs 10,000 crore issue

MUMBAI: NTPC Green Energy, the 100 percent renewables subsidiary of the nation’s largest power producer NTPC, has fixed the price-band for its Rs 10,000-crore initial public offering opening next Tuesday at Rs 102-108.

The IPO, the largest in the renewables space till date and the second from the NTPC stable after its parent’s IPO in 2004, is a fresh issue and comprises Rs 8,800 crore in net issue, Rs 1000 crore worth of shares reserved for the shareholders of NTPC and Rs 200 crore worth of equity reserved for its employees. Both these categories will get 5 percent discount on the declared price band, Gurdeep Singh, the chairman and managing director of both companies, told reporters here Wednesday.

The proceeds from its fresh issuance will be utilized to the extent of Rs 7500 crore for investment in its wholly owned subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL) for repayment/prepayment in full or in part of certain outstanding borrowings availed by NREL and general corporate purposes, said the largest renewable energy player in the public sector enterprise (excluding hydro), with 3.3 gw of operational capacity.