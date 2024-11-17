Donald Trump’s cabinet picks and what they foretell

It’s a scramble to dissect what Donald Trump and his presidency will mean for the United States and the rest of the world, but the initial indicators are loud and clear. For starters, the names the President-elect has chosen to fill his Cabinet positions signal the coming chaos. Trump has been deliberately provocative – most of those selected for the top jobs have little experience, and have qualified only because of their hard right positions and their personal loyalty to Trump.

Before the ‘Howdy Modi’ camp in India begins celebrating, they must be warned Trump is bad news for India – heavy tariffs on exporters, mass deportations for illegal entrants and more visa restrictions for starry-eyed Bengaluru techies.

Controversial names

Meanwhile, the administration in Washington is struggling to come to terms with the names Trump has mocked them with. Congressmen, including Republicans, are aghast for example, with the choice of Matt Gaetz to head the Justice Department as Attorney General. Gaetz, a former Florida Congressman, has been investigated by the FBI, a body he will now control, on sex-trafficking charges; and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have demanded the findings be released. Trump’s agenda is different. Through his election campaign he promised retribution against the Department of Justice (DoJ) – a department he railed against for unfairly targeting him with cases and convictions. Gaetz, who has promised to dismantle both the DoJ and the FBI, is just his man for the job to intimidate those who had gone after Trump.