RBI governor Shaktikanta Das discharged from Chennai hospital

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank has said the governor Shaktikanta Das, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital after suffering from high acidity issues last night has been discharged is doing fine.

“Governor Das has been discharged from the Apollo hospital this evening and is doing fine now,” RBI said in a statement this evening.

Earlier in the day, the central bank had said late last night the 67-year-old governor experienced acidity and was admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation.”

The statement also said the Das was doing fine and would be discharged in some time.

“There is no cause for concern as the governor was doing fine now,” the spokesperson had added.

Das is tipped to get a third term as the governor as the government has not invited applications for a replacement yet. Das’ six-year term ends on December 12, making him already the second longest serving governor in the last six decades.