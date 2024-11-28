Abu Dhabi's IHC, Sri Lanka Port Authority, Tanzania reaffirm support for Adani Group

NEW DELHI: Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company (IHC), one of the largest sovereign funds managing assets close to USD 100 billion, has reaffirmed its support for the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment of the conglomerate's founder chairman, Gautam Adani.

"Our partnership with the Adani Group reflects our confidence in their contributions to the green energy and sustainability sectors," IHC, one of Adani Group's key foreign investors, said in a statement.

"As with all our investments, our team evaluates relevant information and developments. At this time, our outlook on these investments remains unchanged."