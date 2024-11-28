Five Adani Group stocks soar despite market drop

NEW DELHI: Shares of five of the 11 listed Adani Group firms ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Total Gas soaring nearly 16 per cent, in an otherwise bearish stock market.

The stock of Adani Total Gas surged 15.69 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions zoomed 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 10 per cent, Adani Power jumped 6.95 per cent, and Adani Enterprises climbed 1.63 per cent on the BSE.

Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Green Energy hit their highest trading permissible limit for the day.