Stock market crash: Investors lose Rs 7 lakh crore as Sensex cracks 1,300 points and Nifty down 400 points

Indian equity markets fell sharply on Thursday due to escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched a missile attack on Israel late Tuesday.

The local benchmark indices - the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - declined more than 1.50 per cent each, resulting in a loss of about Rs 7 lakh crore as the market capitalization of all BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 467.74 lakh crore.

The BSE Sensex plummeted more than 1,300 points, or 1.55 per cent, reaching an intraday low of 82,870. Similarly, the Nifty 50 fell about 400 points, or 1.55 per cent, hitting an intraday low of 25,383. Broader markets also faced selling pressure, with the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index each falling about 1.5 per cent.

“The Indian stock market has recently seen a sharp correction from its all-time highs, driven by multiple factors. Firstly, geopolitical tensions have led to a surge in crude oil prices, which is typically negative for Indian equities. Secondly, there has been a notable outflow of Foreign Institutional Investor (FII) money from India to China over the past few days, exerting pressure on large-cap stocks,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

“Lastly, profit booking ahead of state elections and concerns over elevated valuations have added to the downward pressure,” he added.