Vodafone Idea, Ericsson partner to source telecom equipment to develop 4G, 5G networks in India

Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson’s Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, emphasized that 5G is a critical enabler of digital transformation and economic growth. “With Ericsson’s advanced technology, we aim to empower Vi to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable 5G services for its customers,” he added.

In late September, Vi concluded multi-year equipment deals with Finnish Nokia, Ericsson, and South Korean Samsung, amounting to USD 3.6 billion. Nokia had previously announced that it would replace the incumbent vendor in the Chennai and Andhra Pradesh circles, positioning the company as the largest supplier covering areas that generate more than 50% of the telco’s revenue.

The company’s top priority is to expand 4G coverage to 1.2 billion Indians. Moondra mentioned that Vi has deployed more spectrum on existing sites and rolled out new sites, resulting in a 15% boost in capacity and an increase in population coverage by 16 million by the end of September.