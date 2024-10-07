Vodafone Idea, Ericsson partner to source telecom equipment to develop 4G, 5G networks in India

NEW DELHI: Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s third-largest telecom service provider, has partnered with Ericsson to source telecom equipment for the development of its 4G and 5G networks in the country.
The Sweden-based telecom gear manufacturer will upgrade Vi’s existing 4G infrastructure and deploy 5G across various Indian telecom circles. Additionally, Ericsson will provide 4G and 5G services in the telecom circles of Delhi, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, significantly increasing its footprint and market share with Vi.
In a press release, Ericsson stated that this significant development marks a new milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two companies, reinforcing their commitment to providing a robust digital infrastructure in India. As part of this contract, Ericsson will deploy energy-efficient and lightweight Ericsson Radio System products, including mid-band Massive MIMO antenna-integrated radios, to ensure best-in-class network performance for the Vi network.
“Collaborating with Ericsson will enable Vi to modernize its 4G network and rapidly deploy a world-class 5G network. 5G deployment will enable us to seamlessly manage the growing data traffic on the Vi network, provide secure and reliable connectivity while enhancing the customer experience from the network,” said Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vi.
Andres Vicente, Head of Ericsson’s Market Area Southeast Asia, Oceania, and India, emphasized that 5G is a critical enabler of digital transformation and economic growth. “With Ericsson’s advanced technology, we aim to empower Vi to deliver fast, reliable, and scalable 5G services for its customers,” he added.
In late September, Vi concluded multi-year equipment deals with Finnish Nokia, Ericsson, and South Korean Samsung, amounting to USD 3.6 billion. Nokia had previously announced that it would replace the incumbent vendor in the Chennai and Andhra Pradesh circles, positioning the company as the largest supplier covering areas that generate more than 50% of the telco’s revenue.
The company’s top priority is to expand 4G coverage to 1.2 billion Indians. Moondra mentioned that Vi has deployed more spectrum on existing sites and rolled out new sites, resulting in a 15% boost in capacity and an increase in population coverage by 16 million by the end of September.