India loses a Ratan; Tata Group patriarch passes away at 86

MUMBAI: 86-year-old Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata, who was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital, passed away due to age-related ailments.

Tata led the group from March 1991, taking up the mantle from his predecessor JRD Tata, through December 2012. Since then, he has been the chairman emeritus of the nearly $130-billion salt-to-software group.

The Tata Group announced his passing late Wednesday night. In an official statement, N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said, "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation."

He was wheeled into Breach Candy Hospital in the early hours of Monday after his blood pressure dropped. However, the official statement did not provide details about his passing, including the time or circumstances surrounding his final hours, nor did it mention when his last rites will be held.

Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, himself had scotched what he called 'rumours' on Monday in a post on X, asserting that there was no cause for any concerns about his health and that he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions.

"I am aware of recent rumours circulating regarding my health and I want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age-related medical conditions," asserted Tata, who led the Tata Group from March 1991 to December 2012 as chairman of Tata Sons.

"There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits," he said, requesting the public and media to refrain from "spreading misinformation", he had said.