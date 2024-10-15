Bomb hoax forces Air India plane to make emergency landing in Canada

NEW DELHI: The latest in a string of hoax bomb threats made to Indian airlines forced an Air India plane to make an emergency landing in Canada, the airline said Tuesday.

The passenger aircraft, flying from India's capital New Delhi to Chicago, was the subject of "a security threat posted online" and as a "precautionary measure" has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada, Air India said.

The aircraft and passengers were being "re-screened as per the laid down security protocol," the company said.