Bajaj Auto trims festive sales expectations; shares slump 13%

Shares of India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by market capitalization, Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAL), tumbled 13% on Thursday after the company’s Q2FY25 profit missed the street estimate and it signalled lower than anticipated sales this festive season.

Bajaj Auto Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said that so far motorcycle sales in the ongoing festive season are below expectations as demand is muted and the industry will be lucky if it sees 3-5% growth compared to last year.

"The responses in the motorcycle industry are a little bit muted in the sense that we thought that about 6 to 8% growth will be there in the festive period, but it is not that much. It is 1-2%, almost very similar to last year, same period," said Sharma.

He added that due to muted growth in motorcycle sales, the overall growth prospects of the two-wheeler industry could be impacted for the full fiscal.

Bajaj Auto shares crashed 13.11% on the NSE to close at Rs 10,093.50. The stock was also the top laggard in the Nifty 50 pack which plummeted nearly 1% on Thursday.

BAL’s low sales warning in the festive season also had a ripple impact on the shares of other two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor which fell by more than 3% each on Thursday. The Nifty Auto index fell by 3.54% on Thursday’s trade to 24,991.