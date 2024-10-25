Charities, siblings, cook, butler, dog: The many beneficiaries of Ratan Tata's Rs 10,000-crore will

MUMBAI: The late Ratan Naval Tata has left most of his estimated wealth of around Rs 10,000 crore to the charitable foundation he named after himself.

A share of the fortune also goes to his siblings, his cook and butler as well as the German Shepherd Tito, who will get "unlimited care".

Tito, who was adopted by Tata six years ago after his pet by the same name died, will be cared for by Tata's longtime cook Rajan Shaw.

In the will, which awaits probate from the Bombay High Court, the business titan-turned-mass-icon has also waived off the education loans given to his executive assistant Shantanu Naidu.