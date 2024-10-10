Ratan Tata: The humble giant whose Nano dreams were even as big as it gets

When Mr Tata dreamt, he dreamt big and then pursued them with passion, purpose and most importantly patience. He was a pioneer in globalising the Indian business.

His overseas asset acquisition spree in US, UK and Europe in the 2000s left his Indian peers incredulous. Within a decade, Tata bought Tetley Tea in 2002; then Corus, the erstwhile British Steel in 2006-07; and finally Jaguar Land Rover from Ford in 2008-09. In between, he established visible hotspots for Indian business globally with acquisition of landmark hotels in London, New York, Boston and San Francisco that put Taj Hotels on the global map.

Many of these decisions required long-term investments to pay off. But as he once told a journalist when asked whether his decisions to buy these expensive foreign assets was wise, “I don't always take the right decision. I make the decision and then make it right."

When he took over chairmanship of the group from another business legend, JRD Tata in 1991, the Tata Group was at best, a loose federation of companies working under with the same brand but with very different cultures and leaders. Equity dilutions to raise capital had led to lack of control and created company fiefdoms within the group. The first task was to bring it all back together and he approached the issue with deliberation and steadfast belief in his ideas. A new brand identity was created and to use the Tata brand, group companies had to sign up to framework of values which determined the company's behaviour with stakeholders and left no space for any questionable actions. Fiefdoms were slowly dismantled and newer, modern management structures were introduced.

Unheard for the Tatas in 1990s, he also took tough business decisions – selling personal care business Lakme to Hindustan Unilever, for instance. Later, Tata Sons steadily increased its span of control by hiking its equity stake in key companies especially after the uber successful listing of TCS on the bourses in 2004.

More than any other Indian industrialist of his generation, to Mr Tata goes the distinction of taking Indian business to a higher sense of belief, competence and innovation across industries. He may have been a fifth-generation Tata family member to head the group, but he also infused new professional attitude and greater ambition into the Tata group.

His drive to make cars in India propelled Tata Motors into passenger cars. While the Indica and Indigo may seem unrefined today, their launch in early 2000s set new benchmarks for small cars for other players to follow.

His dream to bring aviation back into the Tata fold began with a JV with Singapore Airlines in the 1990s. When unscrupulous and persistent lobbying from Jet Airways stymied that dream for almost two decades, Mr Tata, despite advice to the contrary, refused to submit to this game and bided his time. "By standing out so publicly and consistently against graft, Mr Tata was ahead of his time," remarked The Economist in 2012.

His commercial aviation dream was finally realised when Vistara finally took off in 2012 just as he retired. Although it was long after he retired, Tatas bringing Air India back into the group was an especially proud moment for him as it was his mentor JRD Tata who had the vision to bootstrap Air India before it was nationalised in the 1950s.