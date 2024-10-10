Adieu to Ratan Tata: Remembering a colossus who always stayed calm and warm

The move sparked a wave of unrest and opposition from the old guard. Nani Palkhivala, the then chairman of ACC, declared that while ACC was a close associate of the group, it wasn't a Tata Group company. Ajit Kerkar, chairman and managing director of Indian Hotels argued the company had never used the Tata name and hence did not owe a fee to Tata Sons.

Yet, Ratan Tata stuck to the script stating that he wasn't gathering cash for profits but to ensure that the group companies were safe from a predatory takeover. "If you are to fight a Mitsubishi or an X or Y in the free India of tomorrow, you better have one rather than 40 brands. You better have the ability to promote that brand in a meaningful manner," he reasoned.

****************

A glorious innings

As for business proposals, one of the first major projects Ratan Tata launched was the indigenous car project in 1992. Noted brands like Premier, Ambassador and Maruti Suzuki were already dominating the market and Tata's proposal was roundly criticized as the concept of a completely Made in India car was unheard of.

He set aside Rs 1,700 crore to fulfil his desire to produce a car that was as elegant as the Maruti Zen and as spacious as the Ambassador with sufficient boot space, but as affordable as the Maruti 800. He personally urged auto component manufacturers to join hands in creating India's first indigenous car and identified about 600 vendors (nearly 300 were based in Pune alone) to make 3,800-odd parts within the country, generating over 12,000 new jobs.

In a short time, he even put together the best design engineering team, provided them with advanced CAD technology, which wasn't heard of India until then, and equipped them with 225 computers to create a world-class product that had 98% of the parts Made in India.

The icing on the cake was when he got hold of Nissan's unused plant in Australia for as little as Rs 100 crore, transported it lock, stock and barrel and reinstalled it in Pune within the next six months. The entire assembly line was shipped to India in 16 container ships, having 650 containers and weighing some 14,800 tonnes. As a bonus, the reassembled plant was further equipped with 450 robots.

Finally, the D-day arrived on 28 December, 1998. At the bi-annual car exhibition at Pragati Maidan, Delhi Tata Motor's stall stood out. The models wore sarees, men sported turbans and school children waved the Indian flag when the car arrived, driven by Ratan Tata himself. It was Made in India, but looked no less than an imported car, which prompted Murasoli Maran, the Union industries minister to exclaim: ‘Wow! This is Kohinoor on wheels.’

With pride, Ratan Tata announced the name: Indica! The timing of the launch was also opportune enough. The government was fighting a legal battle with Maruti Suzuki over ownership and the Tatas had given Indians an alternative. In no time, it broke records, turning in over 1.25 lakh bookings. The first car was assembled in eight days, but the next one took just one day. As it picked up speed, the plant was producing one car every fifty-six seconds! This was in 1999.

Unfortunately though, the car ran into glitches and became the subject of controversy. Amid customers' ire, critics pounded on the company for lack of experience in manufacturing a passenger car. Tata Motors spent another Rs 500 crore to tide over the glitches, but without losing hope Ratan Tata vowed to do ‘whatever it takes to make Indica trouble-free' again. When the second model, the Indica V2, was launched, it became a roaring success, changing the fortunes of Tata Motors altogether.

An emboldened Tata, didn't look back and rolled out several models, including commercial vehicles. But that didn't quench Ratan Tata's quest and it was time to launch his dream project -- the Rs 1 lakh car.

This project too faced multiple challenges. First, multinational vendors and auto component makers weren't fully convinced. When they finally came on board, it suffered another existential blow when the 1,000-acre land allotted by the West Bengal government faced local's wrath. The plant was eventually shifted to Sanand, Gujarat and finally, on 23 March 2009, amid a charged atmosphere, Ratan Tata drove the first Nano. Though it did have its moments, the Nano wasn't as successful as the Indica and production grounded to a complete halt.

During his tenure, the group also carried out some of corporate India's biggest cross-border acquisitions namely the tea major Tetley, steel major Corus Steel and luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). One time, Ratan Tata said: "I have felt for some time that we have been an inward looking group. We could have gone overseas much earlier; the Aditya Birla Group did that many years ago. But we were very obsessed with ourselves in India. And I suddenly felt — certainly when I started to sit on boards overseas — very conspicuous by the fact that we were only in India."