'54 per cent of IPO shares get sold within a week from listing': SEBI

MUMBAI: 54 per cent of the IPO shares get sold within a week of their listing, the markets regulator SEBI said.

This data is based on the analysis of 144 main board primary share sales which hit the market between April 2021 and December 2023.

In a study released on Monday, the regulator said the findings are based on a recent study by the Department of Economic and Policy Analysis.

The study shed light on investor behaviour in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), which has found as much as 54 per cent of the IPO shares get sold within a week of listing.

This does not include anchor investors selling, indicating a strong tendency for short-term profit-taking among IPO investors.

Of this, retail investors sold 42.7 per cent of their allotted shares within a week, while non-institutional investors sold 63.3 per cent in the same period, suggesting that individual investors, particularly NIIs, are more likely to engage in short-term trading strategies.