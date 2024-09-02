SEBI Chief pushes for multi-language IPO summaries

MUMBAI: The larger goal of the market makers should be better inclusion, not just in terms of gender or socioeconomic fronts, but in terms of language inclusion, the Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch said.

“It is time market participants communicate with the larger public in their respective languages,” the SEBI chief said.

She stated that economic prosperity will not be complete unless there is better inclusion and participation of a larger number of people in the markets.

“Today, we’re very fortunate that with the help of artificial intelligence, language barriers should be a thing of the past. We need to simplify the English in our regulations. We will need to move past that and say, why do we not have IPO summaries in 15 languages or 27 languages?” she asked addressing a CII event on Monday.

Buch, already under political heat after the US short-seller Hindenburg made a slew of allegations last month, came under fresh attacks earlier in the day in New Delhi with the Congress party making fresh allegations that she drew regular salary to the tune of Rs 16.8 crore between 2014 and 2019 from ICICI Bank group, which was her first employer, while she was a whole time member of the Sebi. After the speech, she refused to meet the media.