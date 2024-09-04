Lateral entry pull-out: Key government posts to fall vacant

NEW DELHI: Five top level positions will become vacant in the in important ministries in September as the government decided to withdraw its lateral entry drive.

These positions are held by officers appointed at the joint secretary level via lateral entry process, and their tenures are set to conclude this month between September 11 and September 22. They are associated with the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Sources indicate the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) plans to fill these positions with officers who have applied for deputation. Finalising the candidates could take one-two months. The UPSC is likely to develop a new scheme for recruiting external candidates, which may include provisions for reservations.

In 2018, the government announced openings for 10 joint secretary-level positions under the scheme, resulting in hiring of nine candidates, of whom eight joined. The initial tenure for these appointments is 3 years, with the possibility of a two-year extension. This month, tenure of five serving officers will come to an end.