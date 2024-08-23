NDA to ensure social justice with fresh lateral entry appointments

NEW DELHI: After a U-turn of sorts over the lateral entry appointments in the higher bureaucracy, the BJP-led NDA government is likely to call the allies’ meeting to discuss the next move on the same theme after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s return from his foreign trip.

The meeting will take up the controversy over the lack of reservation in the lateral entry process. Sources hint that the fresh move incorporating a proportional reservation facility even in the contractual appointment of experts in bureaucracy will be ensured in the fresh advertisement on the matter.

Speaking to this newspaper, a senior government source indicated that the government was prepared to address the controversy and may consider a fresh approach.

“Since elections are around the corner in many states and Opposition parties have made it an issue, the government may leave nothing to chance to ensure that reservations are applied in the appointment of specialists on a contractual basis through lateral entry,” said a senior BJP leader.

He said the proposed changes would aim to balance the need for skilled individuals in bureaucracy with the principles of equitable representation.