ED files FIR against Religare chief Rashmi Saluja, gives clean chit to Burman family

In a major indictment of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) chairman Rashmi Saluja, the Enforcement Directorate has filed an FIR accusing her of criminal conspiracy to derail the takeover of REL by the Burman family, which owns Dabur.

The ED has alleged that Saluja and other senior officials of REL motivated one of its shareholders – Vaibhav Jalinder Gawali – to file an FIR in Matunga Police station in Mumbai alleging misappropriation of the company's assets/properties by former directors Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh in connivance with the Burman family. The Burman family holds 25% in REL allowing them to go for an open offer to acquire 26% more shares in the company.

The ED FIR alleged that the complainant lacked in-depth understanding of the facts pertaining to the case and that he was given prepared material by senior officials of REL to lodge the FIR. The ED said its investigation found that Gawali was paid Rs 2 lakh by REL officials to file the FIR against the Burman family.