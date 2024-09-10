Electronic manufacturer Jabil to invest Rs. 2000 crore in Tamil Nadu

NEW DELHI: US-based electronics manufacturing company Jabil has announced plans to invest Rs. 2000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu.

The company, a key supplier to tech giants like Apple, Cisco, and HP, will create around 5,000 jobs in the state.

“India is emerging as a key manufacturing hub. Our expansion in India will enable Jabil to meet and grow with the future needs of our customers and complement our existing facility in Pune, Maharashtra, in operation since 2003,” said Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President, Global Business Units at Jabil.

With this investment, Tamil Nadu will now host all major Apple suppliers, including Foxconn, Pegatron, Tata Electronics, and Jabil. Other notable Apple suppliers operating in Tamil Nadu include Salcomp, which supplies chargers, and Corning, which supplies finished cover glass for Apple iPhones.

Additionally, Luxshare, another Apple supplier, is expected to start operations in Chennai very soon from the old Motorola factory it acquired in 2021. Furthermore, Foxconn is also likely to manufacture Pixel phones and drones for Google at its Sriperumbudur facility. These investments highlight the growing importance of Tamil Nadu in the global electronics supply chain.

“Key investments secured for Tamil Nadu’s industrial progress! A significant investment of Rs.2000 crores at Tiruchirapalli by Jabil, a global leader in EMS. This will create 5000 jobs and create a new cluster for electronics manufacturing. Rockwell Automation expanding its manufacturing with a Rs. 666 crore investment in Kanchipuram, adding 365 jobs. MoU with Autodesk to skill youth and boost MSMEs and startups, strengthening our overall industrial ecosystem,” said M K Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, in a social media post.