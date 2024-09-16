Sebi withdraws press release on unprofessional work culture, says will address employees' concerns

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Sebi has stated that all concerns raised by its employees will be addressed “amicably through internal channels,” and the statement issued earlier this month following employee complaints has been withdrawn.

A day after their protest at the headquarters on September 4, Sebi had officially issued a statement declaring that the allegations made in the letters were unfounded and instigated by some external elements seeking to secure their own interests. This led the employees to organize another protest march the following day, demanding the withdrawal of the official statement from their employer, which they claimed was “an unauthorized dissemination of internal communication.”

"The Sebi addresses employee-related matters through appropriate internal mechanisms. Following constructive discussions with representatives of all grades of officers, Sebi and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organization’s high standards of governance and within a time-bound framework," Sebi said in a statement issued on Monday.

The statement further noted that the employees have strongly condemned the unauthorized release of internal communication and confirmed that all concerns will be addressed amicably through established internal channels.