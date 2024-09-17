Noida International Airport Partners with Statiq to Enhance EV Charging Infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Noida International Airport (NIA) on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Statiq, India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, to set up a comprehensive airside EV charging infrastructure.

Statiq will be responsible for setting up, operating, and maintaining the charging infrastructure, which will be available 24/7 for all concessionaires and airport vehicles, as per the press release.

The collaboration focuses on implementing EV charging solutions that will enable airport partners to deploy electric ground support equipment (GSE) and other electric vehicles within the airport premises.

In the initial phase, Statiq plans to install a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers for smaller electric vehicles, as well as 120 kW and 240 kW chargers for high-powered, rapid charging needs.

Nicolas Schenk, Chief Development Officer of Noida International Airport, expressed enthusiasm over the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to partner with Statiq, which has one of India’s largest electric vehicle charging networks. With Statiq’s expertise, we will ensure 24/7 availability of fast EV charging infrastructure for all airside operations, in line with our sustainable design and operations principles."

The advanced charging technology introduced by Statiq is expected to support the airport's ambitious sustainability goals, aligning with both global and national efforts to promote cleaner transportation.

Noida International Airport will combine Indian hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency, creating a modern and user-friendly experience inspired by India's rich heritage.

The first phase of the airport, featuring one runway and one terminal, will have the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually. Upon completion of all four development phases, the airport will be able to cater to 70 million passengers per year.