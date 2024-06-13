Noida International Airport gets a dedicated reserve forest

The Noida International Airport is being developed with the vision of becoming the country’s leading greenfield airport, adhering to a philosophy of net-zero emissions, according to CEO Christoph Schnellmann. Spanning 5,000 hectares, the airport is being constructed in four phases, with the first phase covering 1,300 hectares and nearing completion. This upcoming establishment in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district, approximately 75 km from Delhi, is expected to commence operations by the end of this year.

Sustainability and minimal environmental impact were key criteria in selecting the airport’s planning and design teams, construction partners and concessionaires. The Noida International Airport is also taking numerous green initiatives, such as utilising renewable energy, implementing rainwater harvesting systems and establishing onsite waste management and sewage treatment facilities. Additionally, electric ground support equipment is being employed to further reduce the airport’s carbon footprint. Cost efficiency is another significant advantage of the Noida International Airport. Previously, it was reported that the airport would offer substantial savings for air travellers, with ticket prices potentially reduced by up to `1,500 compared to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). This cost benefit is primarily due to the difference in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) weight charges, with Uttar Pradesh levying a 1 percent tax compared to Delhi’s 25 percent tax, resulting in potential airfare savings of 10 to 15 percent.

Christoph highlighted the commitment to preserving local species, with a specific area within the airport land designated as an eight-acre forest reserve. Over 580 trees, including neem, mango, shisham, jand, lasora, pipal and banyan, have been transplanted at the construction site using scientific principles to ensure no net loss of biodiversity. The airport’s commitment to sustainability is further demonstrated by its dedication to a net-zero carbon emission facility. In addition to the forest reserve, 133 hectares of land have been allocated as dedicated green areas. The transplantation of local trees is being carried out with the use of organic manure and scientific methods.

The engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor has employed breakthrough technology from Nanogence Catalyst, a patented smart activator that enhances the binding efficiency of cementitious material, providing high material performance while reducing carbon emissions.